August 26, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to start week on even keel, NZ inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start Monday
and the week on a steady note, after a tumultuous prior week
featured Scott Morrison, the country's treasurer since 2015,
being named prime minister.
    A 1.5 percent rise in Brent crude prices         on Friday
may underpin local energy stocks         on Monday while
materials stocks         may take heart from iron ore futures
traded in Dalian, China           gaining 0.3 percent on Friday,
stemming a three-day fall.             
    The Australian share price index futures          was little
changed, slipping 1 point to 6,220, a 27.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ticked
up 0.1 percent on Friday.
    Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index        
rose about 0.2 percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chris Reese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
