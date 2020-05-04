Financials
May 4, 2020 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to tick higher tracking Wall Street gains; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to inch higher
on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from U.S. stocks which closed
higher overnight on gains in technology and oil and gas stocks.
    Sentiment across broader Asia will likely get a boost after
major stock indexes on Wall Street clocked modest gains on
Monday, snapping two-straight losing sessions that were roiled
by worries over the latest spike in U.S.-China trade tensions.
    The local share price index futures          added 0.3% or
17 points, a 15.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 1.4% on Monday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         rose or 37.08 points to 10,513.06 by 2223 GMT.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below