Australia shares set to tick higher tracking Wall Street gains; NZ rises

May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to inch higher on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from U.S. stocks which closed higher overnight on gains in technology and oil and gas stocks. Sentiment across broader Asia will likely get a boost after major stock indexes on Wall Street clocked modest gains on Monday, snapping two-straight losing sessions that were roiled by worries over the latest spike in U.S.-China trade tensions. The local share price index futures added 0.3% or 17 points, a 15.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.4% on Monday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose or 37.08 points to 10,513.06 by 2223 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)