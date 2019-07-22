Financials
July 22, 2019 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to tick up; New Zealand higher

    July 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher on Tuesday, tracking gains overnight on Wall Street amid
hopes of a U.S. interest rate cut along with investors awaiting
quarterly earnings from technology majors this week.
    Local energy stocks are expected to gain on the back of
firmer oil prices as investors are worried about possible supply
disruptions in the energy-rich Middle East after Iran's seizure
of a British tanker last week.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, or
10 points, to 6,640 points - a 51.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
slipped 0.14% on Monday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.1% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)
