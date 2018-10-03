Australia shares set to tick up on energy stocks; NZ falls

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Thursday, likely fueled by energy stocks as Brent crude surged to a four-year high on upcoming U.S. sanctions on Iran. Brent crude touched a high of $86.74 a barrel on Wednesday, as the market rallied despite an unexpected surge in U.S. crude stockpiles and news of higher Saudi Arabian and Russian production. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 9 points, to 6,152, a 5.9 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 25.15 points, to 9,268.80 at 2109 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok Editing by Leslie Adler)