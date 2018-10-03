FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to tick up on energy stocks; NZ falls

1 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher
on Thursday, likely fueled by energy stocks as Brent crude
surged to a four-year high on upcoming U.S. sanctions on Iran.
    Brent crude         touched a high of $86.74 a barrel on
Wednesday, as the market rallied despite an unexpected surge in
U.S. crude stockpiles and news of higher Saudi Arabian and
Russian production.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 9 points, to 6,152, a 5.9 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark added
0.3 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3
percent, or 25.15 points, to 9,268.80 at 2109 GMT.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
