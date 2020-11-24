Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher as U.S. political uncertainty abates

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Wednesday, tracking a strong rally on Wall Street overnight,
as progress on COVID-19 vaccines and a formal go-ahead for U.S.
President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House lifted
sentiment.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average        crossed 30,000
points for the first time as the political uncertainty in
Washington eased.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
39.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 1.2%
to 12,702.16 by 2117 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)
