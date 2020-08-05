Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at the open on Thursday after Wall Street advanced overnight on strong corporate earnings and hopes that a U.S. coronavirus financial aid package was on the horizon. Walt Disney Co's surprise profit beat boosted sentiment and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average finish 1.39% higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also clocked gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 12.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% by 2214 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)