Market News
August 5, 2020 / 10:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher

1 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at the
open on Thursday after Wall Street advanced overnight on strong
corporate earnings and hopes that a U.S. coronavirus financial
aid package was on the horizon.
    Walt Disney Co's         surprise profit beat boosted
sentiment and helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average       
finish 1.39% higher, while the S&P 500        and the Nasdaq
Composite         also clocked gains.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5%, a
12.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
by 2214 GMT.

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below