Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise on Thursday, buoyed by an overnight tech-led rally on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 finishing just short of its February record closing high. The local share price index futures rose 0.69%, a 2.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 0.12% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.32% by 2207 GMT. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena; Editing by Sandra Maler)