Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ rises

July 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, with gains in U.S. peers likely to offset investor fears regarding a surge in coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria. The Nasdaq posted its sixth record closing high in seven days on Friday, as an analysis of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 yielded positive results. Victoria, however, marked a week of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, while an outbreak in New South Wales put the state on high alert. The local share price index futures rose 1.6%, a 51.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 11,455.66 in early trade. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)