Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ rises

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to advance at the open on Tuesday after tech stocks powered Wall Street higher overnight, with investors looking forward to more U.S. stimulus in the near future. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended at a record high, while Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House negotiators said on Monday they had made progress in discussions over a coronavirus relief bill. The local share price index futures rose 1.4%, a 45.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.03% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% by 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Leslie Adler)