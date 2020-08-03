Market News
August 3, 2020 / 10:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to advance
at the open on Tuesday after tech stocks powered Wall Street
higher overnight, with investors looking forward to more U.S.
stimulus in the near future.
    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite         ended at a record
high, while Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House
negotiators said on Monday they had made progress in discussions
over a coronavirus relief bill.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.4%, a
45.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.03% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
by 2216 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
