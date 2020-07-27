Market News
Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher on U.S. stimulus hopes

    July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to rise at
the open on Tuesday, after big tech companies pushed Wall Street
higher overnight and investors set sights on further U.S.
government stimulus to blunt the coronavirus pandemic's
financial impact.
    U.S. Senate Republicans announced a $1 trillion coronavirus
aid package and prepared to engage in negotiations with
Democrats to draw up a concrete plan to aid citizens as expanded
unemployment benefits expire on Friday.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.34% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
by 2219 GMT.

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
