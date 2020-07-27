Australia shares set to track Wall Street higher on U.S. stimulus hopes

July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to rise at the open on Tuesday, after big tech companies pushed Wall Street higher overnight and investors set sights on further U.S. government stimulus to blunt the coronavirus pandemic's financial impact. U.S. Senate Republicans announced a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package and prepared to engage in negotiations with Democrats to draw up a concrete plan to aid citizens as expanded unemployment benefits expire on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 10.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.34% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% by 2219 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)