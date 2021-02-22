Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower as U.S. Treasury yields firm

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to inch
lower on Tuesday after a weak showing on Wall Street overnight
as rising U.S. Treasury yields and inflation concerns pressured
stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2%, a
80.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.2% lower on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.3%
by 2122 GMT.

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
