Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

CORRECTED-Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower; NZ dips

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Corrects 4th paragraph to say 'New Zealand', not Australia's
central bank meeting is later)
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Wednesday, as investors take their cue from a weak
session on Wall Street.
    The local share price index futures          dipped 0.2%, a
60.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.9% higher on Tuesday. 
    Woolworths Group         , the country's top grocer, is set
to report half-year results a week after rival Coles Group
         warned that pandemic-fuelled stockpiling may come to an
end.
    New Zealand's central bank, which is scheduled to conduct
its meeting later on Wednesday, is expected to maintain the
official cash rate (OCR) at the historic low of 0.25% for the
rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll             .
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dipped 0.2%
to 12,368.2 points by 2125 GMT.

 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up