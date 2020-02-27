Australia shares set to tumble as coronavirus spreads, NZ down

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to tumble on Friday, tracking major U.S. stock indexes which briefly slipped into correction territory overnight as fears mounted over the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the globe. Governments from Iran to Australia raced to contain the outbreak's spread, with new infections reported around the world surpassing those in mainland China. Prices of oil, iron-ore and other base metals all slipped. The local share price index futures fell 1.6% or 109 points, a 2.3% discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 2% to 11,209.59 by 2113 GMT. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)