Australia shares set to tumble on U.S. Fed's economic weakness warning

May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with energy stocks likely to weigh, after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned of weak economic growth ahead that could take months to recover. Wall Street slumped overnight following U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's warning of extended economic weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices also fell as the Fed's comments stoked demand fears. The local share price index futures fell about 1.1% or 58 points, a 55.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.35% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% by 2223 GMT. New Zealand's budget is due later in the day, with more fiscal support for coronavirus impacted businesses expected to be announced. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)