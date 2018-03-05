Australia shares to bounce; NZ up

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to snap four straight sessions of losses and open higher on Tuesday, tracking a jump in U.S. stocks as investors said they were expecting President Donald Trump to back down on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Stocks across the globe rose after four days of declines, with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 higher as fears of a trade war eased. The local share price index futures rose 1.1 percent, or 64 points, to 5,948, a 53-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)