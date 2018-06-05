Australia shares to climb ahead of Q1 GDP; NZ up

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday, ahead of first-quarter gross domestic product data due later in the session. A Reuters poll of analysts showed economists expect GDP to have expanded 0.9 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year in the first quarter. The local share price index futures climbed 0.2 percent, a 15.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed half a percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)