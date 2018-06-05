FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to climb ahead of Q1 GDP; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 6 (Reuters) - Australia shares are likely to edge
higher on Wednesday, ahead of first-quarter gross domestic
product data due later in the session.
    A Reuters poll of analysts showed economists expect GDP to
have expanded 0.9 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year in
the first quarter.
    The local share price index futures          climbed 0.2
percent, a 15.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark shed half a percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
