April 10, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Australia shares to climb, NZ gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 11 (Reuters) - Australia shares are likely to edge
higher on Wednesday, in tandem with U.S. stocks and buoyant oil
prices, as investors drew confidence from ebbing fears of a
trade war between the United States and China.
    The local share price index futures          rose 2 points
to 5,841.0, a 16-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri)
