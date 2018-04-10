Australia shares to climb, NZ gains

April 11 (Reuters) - Australia shares are likely to edge higher on Wednesday, in tandem with U.S. stocks and buoyant oil prices, as investors drew confidence from ebbing fears of a trade war between the United States and China. The local share price index futures rose 2 points to 5,841.0, a 16-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri)