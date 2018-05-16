FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 10:08 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares to climb, NZ up ahead of budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Thursday, following an upbeat close on Wall Street,
while solid oil prices are seen lending support to energy
stocks. 
    Oil prices gained on Wednesday after an inventory report
showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell more than
expected.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.18
percent or 11 points to 6,110, a 3-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Wednesday.
    Meanwhile, investors will be closely watching the first
annual budget by New Zealand's Labour-led government due later
in the day.             
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         gained 0.26
percent at 2205 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
