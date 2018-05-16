Australia shares to climb, NZ up ahead of budget

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday, following an upbeat close on Wall Street, while solid oil prices are seen lending support to energy stocks. Oil prices gained on Wednesday after an inventory report showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell more than expected. The local share price index futures rose 0.18 percent or 11 points to 6,110, a 3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, investors will be closely watching the first annual budget by New Zealand's Labour-led government due later in the day. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.26 percent at 2205 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)