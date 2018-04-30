FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to dip at open, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Tuesday following a healthcare stock slide on Wall
Street, although resurgent oil and metal prices could boost
commodity stocks.
    The local share price index futures          fell 17 points
to 5,949, a 33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 15.34
points to 8,428.24 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
