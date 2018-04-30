Australia shares to dip at open, NZ down

May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday following a healthcare stock slide on Wall Street, although resurgent oil and metal prices could boost commodity stocks. The local share price index futures fell 17 points to 5,949, a 33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 15.34 points to 8,428.24 in early trade. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)