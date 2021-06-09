Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares to edge down ahead of U.S. inflation data; NZ flat

By Reuters Staff

    June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly lower on Thursday, tracking stocks on Wall Street that
edged down overnight as investors awaited key U.S. inflation
data due later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.04%, a
1.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark pulled back from record highs it hit during
Wednesday's session to end 0.3% lower.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat, up about 0.02% to 12,568.69 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
