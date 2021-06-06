Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares to edge higher

By Reuters Staff

    June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Monday, taking cues from a strong Wall
Street finish, while local miners and energy stocks are set to
gain from higher commodity prices.
    The local share price index futures          rose nearly
0.1%, a 4.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark surged to a record high for a third
straight session on Friday.
    Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.
    
       

 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
