Australia shares to edge higher; NZ dips

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch higher on Friday, mildly recovering from losses in the previous session, with gains expected to be capped by a drop in energy stocks as oil slumps on oversupply concerns. The country's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group is scheduled to report its full year results later on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, a 8.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade, easing from the record high close on Thursday. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)