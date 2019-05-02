Financials
Australia shares to edge higher; NZ dips

    May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to inch
higher on Friday, mildly recovering from losses in the previous
session, with gains expected to be capped by a drop in energy
stocks as oil slumps on oversupply concerns. 
    The country's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group
         is scheduled to report its full year results later on
Friday.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent, a 8.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade, easing from the record high close on
Thursday.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
