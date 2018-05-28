Australia shares to edge lower; NZ down

May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to slide marginally on Tuesday, as energy stocks appeared likely to take a beating from sinking oil prices, while investors may take comfort from a slight recovery in iron-ore futures. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, a 14-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark shed half a percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.2 percent lower to 8,630.44 in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)