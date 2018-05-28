FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 28, 2018 / 10:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to edge lower; NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to slide
marginally on Tuesday, as energy stocks appeared likely to take
a beating from sinking oil prices, while investors may take
comfort from a slight recovery in iron-ore futures.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent, a 14-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark shed half a percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged 0.2
percent lower to 8,630.44 in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.