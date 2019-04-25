Financials
April 25, 2019 / 10:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to edge lower; NZ down

1 Min Read

    April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
lower on Friday, as worries over the state of global growth
reemerge.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent, a 18.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark will resume trade following a
public holiday for ANZAC Day. It closed 1 percent higher on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.     

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below