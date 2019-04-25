Australia shares to edge lower; NZ down

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge lower on Friday, as worries over the state of global growth reemerge. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 18.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark will resume trade following a public holiday for ANZAC Day. It closed 1 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)