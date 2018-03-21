Australia shares to edge lower; NZ inches up

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Thursday, mirroring a fall in U.S. stocks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast at least two more hikes for 2018. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5,926, a 24.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up in early trade. (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru Editing by Hugh Lawson)