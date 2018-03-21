FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 9:22 PM / in 15 hours

Australia shares to edge lower; NZ inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to edge
lower on Thursday, mirroring a fall in U.S. stocks after the
Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast at least two
more hikes for 2018.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.14
percent, or 8 points, to 5,926, a 24.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru
Editing by Hugh Lawson)
