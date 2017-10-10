FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to edge up; NZ dips
October 10, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 10 days ago

Australia shares to edge up; NZ dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong overnight close
from Wall Street, while materials stocks are set to gain from
stronger commodity prices.
    Oil prices rose about 2 percent on Tuesday, supported by
Saudi Arabian export cuts in November, while gold touched its
highest level in nearly two weeks, supported by a softer dollar
and geopolitical tensions in Spain and in North Korea.      
      
    The local share price index futures          rose 15 points
to 5733.0, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.02 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.16
percent in early trade, after closing at a record level on
Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)

