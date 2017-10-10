Australia shares to edge up; NZ dips

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking a strong overnight close from Wall Street, while materials stocks are set to gain from stronger commodity prices. Oil prices rose about 2 percent on Tuesday, supported by Saudi Arabian export cuts in November, while gold touched its highest level in nearly two weeks, supported by a softer dollar and geopolitical tensions in Spain and in North Korea. The local share price index futures rose 15 points to 5733.0, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.02 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.16 percent in early trade, after closing at a record level on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)