FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to edge up; NZ flat
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 9:27 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Australia shares to edge up; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Friday, taking cues from upbeat domestic economic news and a
stronger finish on Wall Street.
    Business investment in Australia hit its highest in more
than a year last quarter while approvals to build homes climbed
to the strongest in eight months, data on Thursday showed, in
promising signs for a pick-up in broader economic
activity.            
    Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit a record closing high and the Dow
broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time as investor bet
that U.S. Republicans would pass a U.S. tax overhaul.    
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent or 21 points to 6,007, a 37.1-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.7 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.