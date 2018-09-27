FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to end week higher; New Zealand steady

1 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street, although financial
stocks may lose ahead of an interim report from a powerful
inquiry into the sector due later in the day.
    Aussie energy stocks are seen benefiting from the rally in
crude oil prices.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5
percent or 28 points to 6,198, a 16.8-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
declined 0.2 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
slightly to 0.06 percent at 2208 GMT

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
