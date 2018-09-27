Australia shares to end week higher; New Zealand steady

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street, although financial stocks may lose ahead of an interim report from a powerful inquiry into the sector due later in the day. Aussie energy stocks are seen benefiting from the rally in crude oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent or 28 points to 6,198, a 16.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly to 0.06 percent at 2208 GMT (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)