FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
January 30, 2018 / 9:23 PM / in 8 hours

Australia shares to extend losses; NZ falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set extend losses
on Wednesday following an underwhelming lead-in from Wall
Street, while a fall in commodities prices could lead to a
weakness in materials stocks. 
    U.S. stocks registered a second straight day of losses on
Tuesday as healthcare stocks and rising bond yields weighed on
all three major U.S. indexes.     
    Meanwhile, Chinese iron ore futures ticked higher, but kept
near one-month lows on Tuesday.           
    Local investors might also exercise caution ahead of release
of inflation data later in the day. 
    The local share price index futures          fell 19 points
or 0.3 percent to 5,941, a 81.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent
on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4
percent or 34.430 points to 8,264.150 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.