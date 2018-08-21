FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 21, 2018 / 10:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to extend losses; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend
declines on Wednesday as iron ore prices slipped and brewing
uncertainties in Australia's political sphere will do little to
whet investor appetite.
    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull survived a leadership
challenge on Tuesday, but the narrow margin of his win did
little to dampen speculation about his future.             
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3
percent, a 44.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.