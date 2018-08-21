Australia shares to extend losses; NZ flat

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to extend declines on Wednesday as iron ore prices slipped and brewing uncertainties in Australia's political sphere will do little to whet investor appetite. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull survived a leadership challenge on Tuesday, but the narrow margin of his win did little to dampen speculation about his future. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, a 44.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)