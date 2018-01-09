FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to extend rally to 6th session; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, with robust commodity
prices seen lifting material and energy stocks, and as Wall
Street extended its new year rally.
    Wall Street's major indexes gained on continued optimism
among investors ahead of quarterly earnings reports.     
    Meanwhile, U.S. crude climbed to three-year highs, boosted
by OPEC-led production cuts and expectations that U.S. crude
inventories have dropped for an eighth week.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, or 23 points, to 6,111, a 24.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.1 to close at a 10-year high on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
slightly higher in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

