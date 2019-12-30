Financials
December 30, 2019

Australia shares to fall at year's end on miners, Wall Street sell off; NZ down

    Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street overnight where major
indexes slipped from record highs, while the mining sector is
likely to weigh on the benchmark on weaker iron ore prices.    
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.9%, a
123.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4%
by 2117 GMT.
    
       

