Australia shares to fall at year's end on miners, Wall Street sell off; NZ down

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street overnight where major indexes slipped from record highs, while the mining sector is likely to weigh on the benchmark on weaker iron ore prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 123.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% by 2117 GMT. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)