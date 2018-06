June 5 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to lose steam on Tuesday, with oil prices and iron-ore shedding about 2 percent each, presenting a threat to energy and material stocks. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, a 22.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru)