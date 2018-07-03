FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 3, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares to fall on material stocks, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Wednesday following a slide on Wall Street overnight,
with material stocks set to extend losses on weak commodity
prices.
    Iron ore prices           in key market China eased 0.4
percent on Tuesday to 463 yuan.           
    The Australian local share price index futures          fell
0.42 percent or 26 points, to 6,143, a 67.2-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
nearly 0.3 percent at 2213 GMT.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.