Australia shares to fall on material stocks, NZ down

July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday following a slide on Wall Street overnight, with material stocks set to extend losses on weak commodity prices. Iron ore prices in key market China eased 0.4 percent on Tuesday to 463 yuan. The Australian local share price index futures fell 0.42 percent or 26 points, to 6,143, a 67.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down nearly 0.3 percent at 2213 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by James Dalgleish)