January 15, 2018 / 9:07 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares to inch down as iron ore slips; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge
lower on Tuesday, weighed down by material stocks, as iron ore
and coking coal fell.
    Chinese iron ore futures slipped 2 percent on Monday as
stockpiles of the steelmaking commodity at China's ports surged
to the highest since at least 2004, with weaker steel prices
also adding pressure.             
    The local share price index futures          inched down 0.1
percent, or 9 points, to 6017, a 60.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
up 0.1 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3
percent in early trade. 
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

