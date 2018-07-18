Australia shares to inch higher at open, NZ flat

July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, with energy stocks set to drive gains on the back of rising oil prices. Oil prices rose on Wednesday after U.S. government data indicated bullish demand for gasoline and distillates. Investors will closely watch the country's job data for June due later in the day. The local share price index futures rose 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 6,203, a 42.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained close to flat at 2210 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by James Dalgleish)