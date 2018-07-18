FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 18, 2018 / 10:16 PM / in 3 hours

Australia shares to inch higher at open, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Thursday, with energy stocks set to drive gains on the
back of rising oil prices.
    Oil prices rose on Wednesday after U.S. government data
indicated bullish demand for gasoline and distillates.      
    Investors will closely watch the country's job data for June
due later in the day.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.15
percent, or 9 points, to 6,203, a 42.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.7 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         remained
close to flat at 2210 GMT.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha
Editing by James Dalgleish)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.