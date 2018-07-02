Australia shares to inch higher, NZ up

July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, as weakness in the Australian dollar could prompt buying in healthcare stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate decision due later in the day. The Aussie dollar hovered near recent lows on Monday, while the country's central bank is seen holding rates at record lows until next September, according to a Reuters poll. The local share price index futures rose 0.34 percent or 21 points to 6158, a 19.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent at 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)