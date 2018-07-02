FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 10:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to inch higher, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher
on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street, as weakness in the Australian
dollar could prompt buying in healthcare stocks ahead of the
Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate decision due later in the
day.
    The Aussie dollar hovered near recent lows on Monday, while
the country's central bank is seen holding rates at record lows
until next September, according to a Reuters poll.
                  
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.34
percent or 21 points to 6158, a 19.8-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
about 0.3 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent at 2216 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
