March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Wednesday as investors await cues from data on the country's fourth-quarter GDP due later in the day. The local share price index futures rose 17 points to 6,197.0, a 2.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)