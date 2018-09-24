FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to open flat; New Zealand down

1 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
steady on Tuesday, as gains in the energy stocks on the back of
firm oil prices are likely to offset weakness in the mining
sector.
    Global benchmark Brent crude jumped on Monday to a four-year
high above $80 per barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia ruled
out any immediate increase in production.      
    The local share price index futures          fell marginally
to 0.1 percent or 6 points to 6,182, a 4.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.1 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dipped 0.2
percent at 2207 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
