April 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open steady on Tuesday as concerns ease on possible retaliation to U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria. The local share price index futures remained flat at 5,820, a 21.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 pct on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.11 pct at 2301 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by James Dalgleish)