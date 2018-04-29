Australia shares to open flat, NZ down

April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Monday, tracking a slowdown on Wall Street and amid a pullback in aluminum and other base metal prices that could weigh on commodity-related stocks. Aluminium fell on Friday after sources said Russian aluminum producer Rusal would overhaul its management structure to restore shipments, further dampening fears of a supply shortfall. The local share price index futures stood flat at 5942 points, an 11.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 25.85 points to 8,344.520 in early trade. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)