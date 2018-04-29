FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2018 / 10:49 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Australia shares to open flat, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    April 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Monday, tracking a slowdown on Wall Street and amid a
pullback in aluminum and other base metal prices that could
weigh on commodity-related stocks.
    Aluminium fell on Friday after sources said Russian aluminum
producer Rusal           would overhaul its management structure
to restore shipments, further dampening fears of a supply
shortfall.        
    The local share price index futures          stood flat at
5942 points, an 11.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on
Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
25.85 points to 8,344.520 in early trade.
       

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
