Australia shares to open flat; NZ edges higher
November 19, 2017 / 9:22 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares to open flat; NZ edges higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on
Monday, as gains in oil-driven stocks are expected to offset the
weak leads from Wall Street which closed lower on Friday. 
    Oil bounced back over 2 percent on Friday after falling for
five straight sessions as a major U.S. crude pipeline was shut
and traders anticipated an OPEC deal to extend curbs on
production.      
    However, Wall Street ended last week on a sour note, with
major indexes slipping modestly as investors weighed the fate of
the Republicans' tax overhaul plan.     
    In Australia, the local share price index futures         
fell 0.07 percent or 4 points to 5,959, a 1.7-point premium to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
rose 0.2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent or 8 points to 8,069.980 at 2102 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian
Croft)

