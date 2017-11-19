Australia shares to open flat; NZ edges higher

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday, as gains in oil-driven stocks are expected to offset the weak leads from Wall Street which closed lower on Friday. Oil bounced back over 2 percent on Friday after falling for five straight sessions as a major U.S. crude pipeline was shut and traders anticipated an OPEC deal to extend curbs on production. However, Wall Street ended last week on a sour note, with major indexes slipping modestly as investors weighed the fate of the Republicans' tax overhaul plan. In Australia, the local share price index futures fell 0.07 percent or 4 points to 5,959, a 1.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent or 8 points to 8,069.980 at 2102 GMT. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)