Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares to open flat, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

Australian shares are poised to open largely flat on Friday as
investors are likely to shy away from big bets ahead of a
holiday-extended weekend, despite a generally positive broader
environment.
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.04%, a
6.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
to 12,573.79 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up