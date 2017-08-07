Australia shares to open higher, NZ down

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge up on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street where the Dow Jones hit its ninth consecutive record closing high, along with a slight climb on the S&P index in the previous session. A measure of equity markets across the world climbed to a record high on Monday, boosted by gains in Asia. Strong economic data globally and healthy corporate earnings in the United States have supported equities. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 12 points to 5,718, a 55.56-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent, or 10.65 points to 7,760.92 at 2210 GMT. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)