February 19, 2019 / 9:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ gains

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, tracking gains from Wall Street and amid the
resumption of U.S.-China trade talks. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, a 22.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent higher on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.7
percent in early trade, helped by robust results from
heavyweight a2 Milk Company         . 
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)
