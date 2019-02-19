Australia shares to open higher; NZ gains

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains from Wall Street and amid the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 22.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent in early trade, helped by robust results from heavyweight a2 Milk Company . (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)