Australia shares to open higher, NZ rises

By Reuters Staff

    May 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up
on Monday, tracking Wall Street's higher finish, with strong
commodity prices likely to boost local mining stocks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1%, a
1.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 1.2% up at a record high on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
to 12,215 points in early trade.

