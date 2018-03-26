FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Australia shares to open higher, NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 27 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are likely to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking a surge on Wall Street, as trade war
fears eased on reports that the United States and China are set
to begin negotiations over tariffs and trade imbalances. 
    Wall Street scored its best day in 2-1/2 years and the Dow
Jones Industrial Average posted its third-biggest point gain
ever on Monday.     
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6
percent, or 33 points, to 5,811, a 20.5-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
declined 0.5 percent on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5
percent, or 43.54 points, to 8,475.95 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
