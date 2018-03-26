Australia shares to open higher, NZ up

March 27 (Reuters) - - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a surge on Wall Street, as trade war fears eased on reports that the United States and China are set to begin negotiations over tariffs and trade imbalances. Wall Street scored its best day in 2-1/2 years and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its third-biggest point gain ever on Monday. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent, or 33 points, to 5,811, a 20.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent, or 43.54 points, to 8,475.95 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)