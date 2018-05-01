Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

May 2 - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street after comments from a Trump administration official on trade with China sparked optimism. U.S. stocks bounced back from early losses after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he did not desire to change China's economic system but wanted to limit the damage it causes to the U.S. and encourage more foreign competition. The share price index futures rose 7 points to 6000, a 15.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 5.81 points to 8,441.78 during early trade. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru)