May 1, 2018 / 10:42 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 2 - Australian shares are expected to open higher on
Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street after comments from a
Trump administration official on trade with China sparked
optimism.   
    U.S. stocks bounced back from early losses after U.S. Trade
Representative Robert Lighthizer said he did not desire to
change China's economic system but wanted to limit the damage it
causes to the U.S. and encourage more foreign competition.
            
    The share price index futures          rose 7 points to
6000, a 15.2 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark added 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 5.81
points to 8,441.78 during early trade. 

 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru)
