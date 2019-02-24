Financials
Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly higher on Monday, tracking gains from Wall Street and
amid raised hopes of a resolution to the trade war between the
United States and China ahead of a March 1 deadline.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.1
percent, or 8 points, to 6,138, a 29.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.5 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent in early trade.

