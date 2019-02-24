Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday, tracking gains from Wall Street and amid raised hopes of a resolution to the trade war between the United States and China ahead of a March 1 deadline. The local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, or 8 points, to 6,138, a 29.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)