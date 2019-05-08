Financials
Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

    May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Thursday with investors likely to trade
cautiously in light of uncertainties pertaining to the Sino-U.S.
trade negotiations. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be
happy to keep tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to
threaten retaliation. Meanwhile, an earlier comment from the
White House stating the Trump administration had received an
"indication" that China wants an agreement had buoyed global
sentiment.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on
Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
