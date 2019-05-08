Australia shares to open higher; NZ up

May 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Thursday with investors likely to trade cautiously in light of uncertainties pertaining to the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be happy to keep tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to threaten retaliation. Meanwhile, an earlier comment from the White House stating the Trump administration had received an "indication" that China wants an agreement had buoyed global sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)